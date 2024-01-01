Anderson restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yankee’s Tavern & Grill

10328 FM 244, Anderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Pork Chops Plate$16.95
2 hand breaded pork chops fried to perfection.
Turkey Melt Sandwich$9.95
Roasted turkey served with melted Swiss and American, bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato, on texas toast.
1/2lb Burger$10.95
Old fashion hamburger served with mayo, mustard, lettuce, pickles, onions, and tomato. Make it a basket for 1.50
More about Yankee’s Tavern & Grill
White Creek Venues Bar - 17476 Farm to Market 3090

17476 Farm to Market 3090, Anderson

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about White Creek Venues Bar - 17476 Farm to Market 3090
M-Beaux's - 6612 Farm Rd 244

6612 Farm Rd 244, Anderson

No reviews yet
More about M-Beaux's - 6612 Farm Rd 244
