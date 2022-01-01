Go
Anderson's Sports Pub

Come in and enjoy!!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

6082 Andrews Rd • $$

Avg 3.7 (366 reviews)

Popular Items

7.5” Chicken Bacon Ranch$9.99
Fried Chicken, crispy bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion. Topped with with our house made ranch
Guinness Burger$10.99
1/2 lb burger with an onion ring, tomato, and lettuce. Smothered with our Guinness beer cheese
Build Your Own Burger$7.99
Choice of toppings. Comes with lettuce, tomato, and onion
Side Of Fries$1.99
Irish Egg Rolls$8.99
5 mouth watering Reubens rolled up and deep fried. Served with russian dressing
Pierogies$10.99
Sauteed onions in garlic butter over cheddar potato pierogies. Served with salad and garlic toast
Chicken Tenders Basket$9.99
5 Breaded Chicken Strips with House Cut Kettle Chips
Onion Rings$8.99
Hand battered and deep fried with choice of sauce
Ranch$1.00
Fried Pickles$6.99
Breaded pickle chips with choice of sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

6082 Andrews Rd

Mentor OH

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
