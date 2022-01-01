Go
Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

5600 Biscayne Blvd. • $$

Avg 4 (980 reviews)

Popular Items

10" Andiamo Pizza$10.50
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
Can Coke$2.50
14" Andiamo Pizza$14.50
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
16" Andiamo Pizza$18.25
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
16" New Yorker Pizza$20.50
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, extra virgin olive oil, basil
Garlic & Parm Breadsticks$5.25
4 breadsticks, Andiamo! tomato sauce on the side
Lg Andiamo Salad$8.95
romaine lettuce and radicchio mix, peppers, onions, chickpeas, mushrooms, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, side of house parmesan vinaigrette
16" Half & Half Specialty Pizza**
Greek Salad$9.95
romaine lettuce and radicchio mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta, side of house parmesan vinaigrette
Nunnis Homemade Meatballs$8.75
2 large meatballs topped with Andiamo! tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, fresh basil
Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

5600 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
