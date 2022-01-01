Go
Andiamo Restaurant, Bar + Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

159 River Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Marsala$25.00
Pan Cooked Chicken Breast, Sauteed Mushrooms, Prosciutto in Marsala Wine Sauce
Side Truffle Fries$3.00
MARGHERITA Pizza$15.00
House Made Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Basil, and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Signature Bolognese$22.00
Rich Sauce of Beef, Pork, and Veal, Shaved Parmigiano
Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine, Focaccia Croutons, Sicilian White Anchovy, Shaved Parmigiano
S - Chicken Parm$12.00
Chicken Parmigiano$25.00
Hand Breaded and Lightly Fried Chicken, Topped with In house made Mozzarella Cheese and Pomodoro Sauce
"The Burger"$18.00
Chuck/Short Rib Blend, Roasted Hazelnut Butter, Crispy Pork Belly, Aged Sharp Cheddar, Hand-Cut Truffle Fries
Beet Salad$14.00
Slow Roasted Crimson Beets, Baby Arugula, Candied Pecans, Shaved Parmigiano, Caramelized Pears, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Location

Andover MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
