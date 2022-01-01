Go
Andolini's

Thanks for digging Pizza!

12140 E 96th St N #106



Popular Items

Garlic Knots$8.00
Ranch$1.00
20" Custom / Cheese Pizza$24.00
Garden Salad$7.00
House-made dressing options: ranch, Italian, caesar, balsamic vinaigrette, mango vinaigrette, extra virgin olive oil.
Caesar Salad$9.00
caesar, croutons, romaine, shredded parmesan
14" Custom / Cheese Pizza$16.00
Mozzarella Slices$9.00
house made fresh mozzarella, breaded, fried and salted
16" Custom / Cheese Pizza$18.00
Fettuccine Alfredo W/ Chicken$13.00
Alfredo, Chicken Breast, Fettucini
Andolini's Signature Salad$9.00
Field greens, candied walnuts, almonds, strawberries, Parmesan, mango vinaigrette.
Location

12140 E 96th St N #106

Owasso OK

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
