Go
Toast

Andolini's

Thanks for digging Pizza!

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

1552 E 15th St • $$

Avg 4.7 (1524 reviews)

Popular Items

16" Half & Half
16" Custom / Cheese Pizza$18.00
Caesar Salad$9.00
caesar, croutons, romaine, shredded parmesan
Garlic Knots$8.00
20" Demarco of Brooklyn$29.00
Brooklyn pizza homage to Dom Demarco of Di Fara Pizzeria on Avenue J in Brooklyn. This pizza, like Dom's, has the same DOP San Marzano tomatoes he uses with slices of our house made fresh mozzarella. Fresh picked basil, Pecorino Romano and first pressing extra virgin olive oil from the Puglia region of Italy
20" Custom / Cheese Pizza$24.00
Ranch$1.00
14" Custom / Cheese Pizza$16.00
14" Margherita$21.00
Certified DOP San Marzano tomatoes, first pressing extra virgin olive oil from the Puglia region of Italy, house made fresh mozzarella with basil and red rock salt. Cooked in the same way as the pizzaiolos of 1889 - right on the stone
Andolini's Signature Salad$9.00
Field greens, candied walnuts, almonds, strawberries, Parmesan, mango vinaigrette.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1552 E 15th St

Tulsa OK

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sidecar Cherry Street

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Andolini’s

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Prossimo

No reviews yet

Light, artful dishes inspired by the Amalfi Coast in an intimate setting

SOCIETY

No reviews yet

Burgers are a simple thing – just meat and cheese between two buns. They are enjoyed across this country, no matter where we're from or what we put on top of them. From the backyard to greasy spoon, everyone has their own perfect burger, and they love to share it with the people in their lives

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston