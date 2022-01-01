Go
Andora

For over twenty years now, Andora has served great food with friendly people in an environment that you can relax. Whether in our dining rooms, our bar or on our spectacular patio, we know you will have a memorable experience!

SEAFOOD

1616 Mt Nebo Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (1004 reviews)

Popular Items

Andora Cheeseburger$14.90
A premium Angus 8 oz. burger grilled to your specification and served with lettuce, tomato and pickle on a brioche bun. Accompanied by our crispy French fries
Roasted Beet Salad$8.90
Our most popular salad features mixed greens, roasted beets, candied pecans and crumbled goat cheese in a balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Zucchini Ribbons$15.90
Thin slices of zucchini lightly breaded and fried, stuffed with hrebs and four Italian cheese. Served with a light roasted red pepper cream sauce
Teriyaki Atlantic Salmon$24.90
Grilled Atlantic Salmon topped teriyaki sauce. Accompanied by asparagus and rice
Andora Chicken$23.90
The original Andora chicken features two chicken breasts sauteed with banana peppers, artichoke hearts, capers and roasted tomatoes and finished with a light white wine Bercy sauce. Accompanied by our 7 pepper risotto and green beans
Mixed Greens - House Salad$7.90
Mixed greens with cucumber, tomatoes, roasted red pepper, black olives and feta cheese. Served with our Andora house vinaigrette dressing
Shrimp Bisque$6.90
Our signature shrimp bisque is made with shrimp and shrimp stock, fresh cream, seasonings and just the right amount of Sherry
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes Dinner(2)$44.90
Two of our jumbo lump crab cakes with red onion caper sauce accompanied by green beans and parslied potatoes
Penne with Chicken & Sausage$23.90
Penne pasta tossed with grilled sliced chicken breast, Italian sausage, and banana pepper slices in a rich tomato cream sauce
Filet Mignon 8 oz.$39.90
An 8 ounce beef tenderloin steak cooked to your liking topped with herb butter and accompanied by green beans and garlic chive mashed potatoes
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1616 Mt Nebo Rd

Sewickley PA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

