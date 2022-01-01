Andover restaurants you'll love

Andover restaurants
Toast
  • Andover

Must-try Andover restaurants

Sauce Andolinis 15sx

 

Sauce Andolinis 15sx

19 Essex Street, Andover

Three B Burger$8.75
Buffalo, Bacon, Boursin
The B.E.C. Burger$8.75
Sauce Large 15$19.50
The BrickYard

 

The BrickYard

371 Main Street, Woburn

Steak Tips$23.50
1 lb. hand cut grilled steak tips marinated in house sauce. Served w two sides.
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine, croutons & Romano cheese in a classic Caesar dressing
Basket French Fries$7.00
Basket of French Fries, Fried until perfection!
Pazzo - Andover

 

Pazzo - Andover

10 Main Street, Andover

Slow Roasted Chicken Wings$12.00
Balsamic & garlic marinated wings
(App) Meatballs$13.00
Classic meatballs, plum tomato sauce, topped with ricotta
Potato Pizza$15.00
Shaved potatoes, pancetta , garlic oil, chives , fontina , mozzarella
Andiamo Restaurant, Bar + Cafe

 

Andiamo Restaurant, Bar + Cafe

159 River Road, Andover

FICCHI$16.00
Balsamic Fig Jam, Prosciutto di Parma, In-House Made Burrata Curd
Beet Salad$12.00
Slow Roasted Crimson Beets, Baby Arugula, Candied Pecans, Shaved Parmigiano, Caramelized Pears, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Signature Bolognese$21.00
Rich Sauce of Beef, Pork, and Veal, Shaved Parmigiano
Sebastians

 

Sebastians

100 Minuteman Road, Andover

Sausage Patty
Griddled sausage patty
Side Garden Salad
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
Cobb Salad
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, greens, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, avocado, hard boiled eggs
Revitalive

Revitalive

93 Main St, Andover

Black Bean Bowl (Warm)$10.95
Our own house-made black beans, fresh pico de gallo, steamed broccoli, and corn served over brown rice and topped with fresh avocado, house-made cilantro cream and Mexi-sauce + Add Pumpkin seed taco 'meat' ($1.25)
Acai Bowl$10.75
Our acai bowls are blended fresh to order with no added sugars- just fruit and banana. We load our bowls with your choice of organic gluten-free granola OR paleo gf (contains nuts) granola and top them with fresh berries, organic banana slices, organic coconut flakes, organic sunbutter and our local maple syrup drizzled on top.
Falafel Salad Bowl (Served Cold) (Nuts)$11.95
Our house-made dehydrated (not fried) almond/cashew-based faux-lafel (bean-free) served with spring mix, grape tomatoes, olives, shredded carrots, house-made raw hummus (bean-free) and fresh cucumbers over quinoa with our savory sunflower seed dressing
LA FINA RESTAURANT

 

LA FINA RESTAURANT

27 Main Street, Andover

Tuna Tartare$20.00
Chive Mascarpone, Black Sesame Seeds, Tamari Vinaigrette, House Potato Chips
Lobster Bisque$17.00
tarragon, chantilly, trout roe
Crab Cake$25.00
romesco, lemon herb aioli, shaved fennel slaw
34 Park

34 Park

34 Park St, Andover

Greek Fattoush$14.00
Chopped greens, feta, crispy pita, pickled banana peppers, olives, sumac dressing
Arugula & Gorgonzola$14.00
Signature vinaigrette, mixed greens
Chicken Parmesan$29.00
Three breaded chicken cutlets, pomodoro, melted mozzarella, garlic, grana. Served over choice of pasta.
Sebastians

 

Sebastians

200 Minuteman Road, Andover

Soup - Cup$1.35
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
Breakfast Sandwich
Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese, choice of bread (Only available during breakfast hours)
New England Clam Chowder - Cup$2.30
Available on Fridays
BuenoMalo

 

BuenoMalo

93 Main Street, Andover

Surf-N-Turf Quesadilla$18.00
SHRIMP, STEAK*, PICO, GUACAMOLE, AND CHEESE. PRESSED IN A CRISPY FLOUR TORTILLA
Classic Burrito$20.00
Choice of protein, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo.
Guacamole$12.00
HOUSE ROASTED PEPITAS, SERRANO, ONION, CILANTRO, AND LIME. SIDE TORTILLA CHIPS.
Thai Sweet Basil

Thai Sweet Basil

209 N Main st, Andover

Garlic Shrimp$17.95
Grilled Beef Salad$15.45
Spring Roll$7.45
Gati Thai Bistro

 

Gati Thai Bistro

12 POST OFFICE AVE, Andover

Red Curry$15.95
Fresh Summer Rolls$7.95
Chili & Basil$15.95
LaRosa's

LaRosa's

7 BARNARD ST, Andover

Chicken Parm Sandwich$13.00
Baked Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan, Sauce, Toasted Braided Roll
Cavatelli Bolognese$21.00
lamb and short rib ragu, parmesan, cavatelli pasta.
Angry Sicilian$14.00
Mortadella, capicolla, salami, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted red peppers, hot cherry peppers, balsamic, EVOO, on toasted scali.
Cafe Services

 

Cafe Services

800 Federal Street, Andover

Chicken Sandwich$5.40
Chicken Sandwich with Lettuce and Tomato.
Classic Burger$4.50
Classic 5 oz Char-Grilled all Beef Hand-Formed Patty Griddled to Perfection. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on a Bulky Roll.
Chicken Quesadilla$5.25
Shredded Chicken, Peppers, Onions and Pepper Jack Cheese
