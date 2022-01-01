Andover restaurants you'll love
Andover's top cuisines
Must-try Andover restaurants
Sauce Andolinis 15sx
19 Essex Street, Andover
|Three B Burger
|$8.75
Buffalo, Bacon, Boursin
|The B.E.C. Burger
|$8.75
|Sauce Large 15
|$19.50
The BrickYard
371 Main Street, Woburn
|Steak Tips
|$23.50
1 lb. hand cut grilled steak tips marinated in house sauce. Served w two sides.
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Romaine, croutons & Romano cheese in a classic Caesar dressing
|Basket French Fries
|$7.00
Basket of French Fries, Fried until perfection!
Pazzo - Andover
10 Main Street, Andover
|Slow Roasted Chicken Wings
|$12.00
Balsamic & garlic marinated wings
|(App) Meatballs
|$13.00
Classic meatballs, plum tomato sauce, topped with ricotta
|Potato Pizza
|$15.00
Shaved potatoes, pancetta , garlic oil, chives , fontina , mozzarella
Andiamo Restaurant, Bar + Cafe
159 River Road, Andover
|FICCHI
|$16.00
Balsamic Fig Jam, Prosciutto di Parma, In-House Made Burrata Curd
|Beet Salad
|$12.00
Slow Roasted Crimson Beets, Baby Arugula, Candied Pecans, Shaved Parmigiano, Caramelized Pears, Balsamic Vinaigrette
|Signature Bolognese
|$21.00
Rich Sauce of Beef, Pork, and Veal, Shaved Parmigiano
Sebastians
100 Minuteman Road, Andover
|Sausage Patty
Griddled sausage patty
|Side Garden Salad
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
|Cobb Salad
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, greens, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, avocado, hard boiled eggs
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Revitalive
93 Main St, Andover
|Black Bean Bowl (Warm)
|$10.95
Our own house-made black beans, fresh pico de gallo, steamed broccoli, and corn served over brown rice and topped with fresh avocado, house-made cilantro cream and Mexi-sauce + Add Pumpkin seed taco 'meat' ($1.25)
|Acai Bowl
|$10.75
Our acai bowls are blended fresh to order with no added sugars- just fruit and banana. We load our bowls with your choice of organic gluten-free granola OR paleo gf (contains nuts) granola and top them with fresh berries, organic banana slices, organic coconut flakes, organic sunbutter and our local maple syrup drizzled on top.
|Falafel Salad Bowl (Served Cold) (Nuts)
|$11.95
Our house-made dehydrated (not fried) almond/cashew-based faux-lafel (bean-free) served with spring mix, grape tomatoes, olives, shredded carrots, house-made raw hummus (bean-free) and fresh cucumbers over quinoa with our savory sunflower seed dressing
LA FINA RESTAURANT
27 Main Street, Andover
|Tuna Tartare
|$20.00
Chive Mascarpone, Black Sesame Seeds, Tamari Vinaigrette, House Potato Chips
|Lobster Bisque
|$17.00
tarragon, chantilly, trout roe
|Crab Cake
|$25.00
romesco, lemon herb aioli, shaved fennel slaw
PIZZA
34 Park
34 Park St, Andover
|Greek Fattoush
|$14.00
Chopped greens, feta, crispy pita, pickled banana peppers, olives, sumac dressing
|Arugula & Gorgonzola
|$14.00
Signature vinaigrette, mixed greens
|Chicken Parmesan
|$29.00
Three breaded chicken cutlets, pomodoro, melted mozzarella, garlic, grana. Served over choice of pasta.
Sebastians
200 Minuteman Road, Andover
|Soup - Cup
|$1.35
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
|Breakfast Sandwich
Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese, choice of bread (Only available during breakfast hours)
|New England Clam Chowder - Cup
|$2.30
Available on Fridays
BuenoMalo
93 Main Street, Andover
|Surf-N-Turf Quesadilla
|$18.00
SHRIMP, STEAK*, PICO, GUACAMOLE, AND CHEESE. PRESSED IN A CRISPY FLOUR TORTILLA
|Classic Burrito
|$20.00
Choice of protein, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo.
|Guacamole
|$12.00
HOUSE ROASTED PEPITAS, SERRANO, ONION, CILANTRO, AND LIME. SIDE TORTILLA CHIPS.
SALADS • NOODLES
Thai Sweet Basil
209 N Main st, Andover
|Garlic Shrimp
|$17.95
|Grilled Beef Salad
|$15.45
|Spring Roll
|$7.45
Gati Thai Bistro
12 POST OFFICE AVE, Andover
|Red Curry
|$15.95
|Fresh Summer Rolls
|$7.95
|Chili & Basil
|$15.95
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
LaRosa's
7 BARNARD ST, Andover
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$13.00
Baked Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan, Sauce, Toasted Braided Roll
|Cavatelli Bolognese
|$21.00
lamb and short rib ragu, parmesan, cavatelli pasta.
|Angry Sicilian
|$14.00
Mortadella, capicolla, salami, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted red peppers, hot cherry peppers, balsamic, EVOO, on toasted scali.
Cafe Services
800 Federal Street, Andover
|Chicken Sandwich
|$5.40
Chicken Sandwich with Lettuce and Tomato.
|Classic Burger
|$4.50
Classic 5 oz Char-Grilled all Beef Hand-Formed Patty Griddled to Perfection. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on a Bulky Roll.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$5.25
Shredded Chicken, Peppers, Onions and Pepper Jack Cheese