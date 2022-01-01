Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Andover pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Andover

The BrickYard image

 

The BrickYard

371 Main Street, Woburn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BYO Pizza$11.50
Start with our authentic 12” thin crust, house tomato sauce & our secret cheese blend
Buffalo Tender Cutlets$14.00
Homemade Buffalo Tender Cutlets, served with bleu cheese sauce.
Cheese Pizza$11.50
12” thin crust, house tomato sauce & our secret cheese blend.
More about The BrickYard
Pazzo - Andover image

 

Pazzo - Andover

10 Main Street, Andover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Slow Roasted Chicken Wings$12.00
Balsamic & garlic marinated wings
Potato Pizza$15.00
Shaved potatoes, pancetta , garlic oil, chives , fontina , mozzarella
Mediterranean Salad$13.00
Romaine lettuce, feta, Kalamata olives, pickled onions, tomatoes, cucumber , hard boiled egg, red wine vinaigrette
More about Pazzo - Andover
LA FINA RESTAURANT image

 

LA FINA RESTAURANT

27 Main Street, Andover

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Citrus Salad$17.00
grapefruit, blood orange, ricotta salata, avocado, prosciutto, radicchio, arugula, honey vinaigrette
Wedge of Iceberg$14.00
Bacon Lardons, Tomato, Radish, Crispy Onions, Creamy Dill Gorgonzola
Tuna Tartare$20.00
Chive Mascarpone, Black Sesame Seeds, Tamari Vinaigrette, House Potato Chips
More about LA FINA RESTAURANT

