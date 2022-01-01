Andover pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Andover
More about The BrickYard
The BrickYard
371 Main Street, Woburn
|Popular items
|BYO Pizza
|$11.50
Start with our authentic 12” thin crust, house tomato sauce & our secret cheese blend
|Buffalo Tender Cutlets
|$14.00
Homemade Buffalo Tender Cutlets, served with bleu cheese sauce.
|Cheese Pizza
|$11.50
12” thin crust, house tomato sauce & our secret cheese blend.
More about Pazzo - Andover
Pazzo - Andover
10 Main Street, Andover
|Popular items
|Slow Roasted Chicken Wings
|$12.00
Balsamic & garlic marinated wings
|Potato Pizza
|$15.00
Shaved potatoes, pancetta , garlic oil, chives , fontina , mozzarella
|Mediterranean Salad
|$13.00
Romaine lettuce, feta, Kalamata olives, pickled onions, tomatoes, cucumber , hard boiled egg, red wine vinaigrette
More about LA FINA RESTAURANT
LA FINA RESTAURANT
27 Main Street, Andover
|Popular items
|Citrus Salad
|$17.00
grapefruit, blood orange, ricotta salata, avocado, prosciutto, radicchio, arugula, honey vinaigrette
|Wedge of Iceberg
|$14.00
Bacon Lardons, Tomato, Radish, Crispy Onions, Creamy Dill Gorgonzola
|Tuna Tartare
|$20.00
Chive Mascarpone, Black Sesame Seeds, Tamari Vinaigrette, House Potato Chips