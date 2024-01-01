Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Andover

Andover restaurants
Andover restaurants that serve ceviche

Casa Blanca Mexican (10 Main St Andover)

10 MAIN ST 2 FLOOR, Andover

Shrimp Ceviche$20.00
Shrimp marinated in citrus and tomato juices mixed with tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, cucumbers, and avocado
Karma - Asian Fusion Cuisine

209 North Main Street, Andover

Salmon Ceviche$16.00
Citrus-marinated Salmon, Cilantro, Avocado, Mango, Cucumbers, topped w. Jalapeno & Tomatoes
🔥🐬 (GF) Salmon Ceviche (Must try)$16.00
Citrus-marinated salmon, shiso leaf, avocado, cucumber, mango, topped with jalapeno & tomatoes
Sashimi Ceviche$16.00
Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail w. Cucumber, cherry tomatoes, Orange Supreme mixed w. Karma's Signature Citrus Dressing.
