Ceviche in Andover

Casa Blanca Mexican (10 Main St Andover)
10 MAIN ST 2 FLOOR, Andover
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$20.00
Shrimp marinated in citrus and tomato juices mixed with tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, cucumbers, and avocado
Karma - Asian Fusion Cuisine
209 North Main Street, Andover
|Salmon Ceviche
|$16.00
Citrus-marinated Salmon, Cilantro, Avocado, Mango, Cucumbers, topped w. Jalapeno & Tomatoes
|🔥🐬 (GF) Salmon Ceviche (Must try)
|$16.00
Citrus-marinated salmon, shiso leaf, avocado, cucumber, mango, topped with jalapeno & tomatoes
|Sashimi Ceviche
|$16.00
Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail w. Cucumber, cherry tomatoes, Orange Supreme mixed w. Karma's Signature Citrus Dressing.