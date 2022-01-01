Chicken pizza in Andover
The BrickYard
371 Main Street, Woburn
|Pesto Chicken Pizza
|$15.00
White pizza topped with pesto sauce, grilled chicken, sliced tomato, fresh & dry mozzarella
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$14.50
White pizza with a mozzarella/cheddar cheese blend, bbq chicken, bacon & red onion, drizzled with bbq sauce
|Chicken Alfredo Pizza
|$14.00
White pizza with sautéed chicken, a light garlic alfredo sauce & mozzarella cheese
Pazzo - Andover
10 Main Street, Andover
|Bbq Chicken Pizza
|$17.00
Tomato sauce, red onions, roasted chicken , mozzarella , BBQ sauce