Chicken pizza in Andover

Andover restaurants
Andover restaurants that serve chicken pizza

The BrickYard

371 Main Street, Woburn

Takeout
Pesto Chicken Pizza$15.00
White pizza topped with pesto sauce, grilled chicken, sliced tomato, fresh & dry mozzarella
BBQ Chicken Pizza$14.50
White pizza with a mozzarella/cheddar cheese blend, bbq chicken, bacon & red onion, drizzled with bbq sauce
Chicken Alfredo Pizza$14.00
White pizza with sautéed chicken, a light garlic alfredo sauce & mozzarella cheese
Pazzo - Andover

10 Main Street, Andover

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bbq Chicken Pizza$17.00
Tomato sauce, red onions, roasted chicken , mozzarella , BBQ sauce
Andiamo Restaurant, Bar + Cafe

159 River Road, Andover

Takeout
Chicken Broc Pizza$17.00
Parmesan Cream Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken & Grilled Broccolini
