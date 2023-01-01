Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tortilla soup in Andover

Go
Andover restaurants
Toast

Andover restaurants that serve chicken tortilla soup

Item pic

 

BuenoMalo

93 Main Street, Andover

Avg 4.7 (294 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup$14.00
CHICKEN AND VEGGIES. TOPPED WITH CILANTRO AND TORTILLA CRISPS. ABUELA'S SECRET RECIPE!
More about BuenoMalo
LaRosa's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

LaRosa's Restaurant

7 BARNARD ST, Andover

Avg 4.8 (366 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup$8.00
More about LaRosa's Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Andover

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Noodles

Burritos

Chicken Parmesan

Sweet Potato Fries

Tortilla Soup

Crab Rangoon

Cobb Salad

Map

More near Andover to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Dracut

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

North Andover

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Methuen

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Middleton

No reviews yet

Wilmington

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

North Reading

No reviews yet

Tewksbury

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (606 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (112 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (394 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (132 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston