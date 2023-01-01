Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken tortilla soup in
Andover
/
Andover
/
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Andover restaurants that serve chicken tortilla soup
BuenoMalo
93 Main Street, Andover
Avg 4.7
(294 reviews)
Chicken Tortilla Soup
$14.00
CHICKEN AND VEGGIES. TOPPED WITH CILANTRO AND TORTILLA CRISPS. ABUELA'S SECRET RECIPE!
More about BuenoMalo
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
LaRosa's Restaurant
7 BARNARD ST, Andover
Avg 4.8
(366 reviews)
Chicken Tortilla Soup
$8.00
More about LaRosa's Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Andover
Chicken Wraps
Chicken Noodles
Burritos
Chicken Parmesan
Sweet Potato Fries
Tortilla Soup
Crab Rangoon
Cobb Salad
More near Andover to explore
Lawrence
Avg 4.7
(15 restaurants)
Dracut
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
North Andover
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Methuen
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Middleton
No reviews yet
Wilmington
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
North Reading
No reviews yet
Tewksbury
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(606 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(70 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(112 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 3.8
(11 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(968 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(394 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(132 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(264 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(284 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(312 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston