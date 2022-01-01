Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Filet mignon in Andover

Andover restaurants
Andover restaurants that serve filet mignon

LA FINA RESTAURANT image

 

LA FINA RESTAURANT

27 Main Street, Andover

No reviews yet
Takeout
10oz. Filet Mignon$64.00
More about LA FINA RESTAURANT
Item pic

PIZZA

34 Park

34 Park St, Andover

Avg 4.1 (809 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
10oz Buckhead Filet Mignon$66.00
pan roasted, coarse salt, olive oil, cipollini, sides sold separately
More about 34 Park

