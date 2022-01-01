Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Andover

Go
Andover restaurants
Toast

Andover restaurants that serve fried rice

Thai Sweet Basil image

SALADS • NOODLES

Thai Sweet Basil

209 N Main st, Andover

Avg 4.5 (1219 reviews)
Takeout
Siam Fried Rice$14.95
More about Thai Sweet Basil
Gati Thai Bistro image

 

Gati Thai Bistro

12 POST OFFICE AVE, Andover

Avg 4.6 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Pik-Pow Fried Rice$14.95
Basil Fried Rice$10.95
Basil Fried Rice$14.95
More about Gati Thai Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Andover

Pies

Mediterranean Salad

Peanut Butter Cookies

Cheese Pizza

French Fries

Cannolis

Chicken Sandwiches

Sweet Potato Fries

Map

More near Andover to explore

Dracut

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

North Andover

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Tewksbury

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Methuen

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

North Reading

No reviews yet

Middleton

No reviews yet

Reading

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston