Nachos in Andover
Andover restaurants that serve nachos
More about The BrickYard
The BrickYard
371 Main Street, Woburn
|Cheesy Nachos
|$10.00
Corn tortilla chips, melted cheese, pico the gallo, sour cream, salsa and jalapenos.
More about BuenoMalo
BuenoMalo
93 Main Street, Andover
|Nachos
|$21.00
CHEDDAR & MONTEREY JACK CHEESE SMOTHERED CORN TORTILLA CHIPS, TOPPED WITH PINTO BEANS, GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO, AND SOUR CREAM
|Nachos MAS MALO
|$35.00
EVERYTHING BUT THE KITCHEN SINK! PROTEIN PACKED AND READY TO BE DESTROYED! ALL THE MEATS AND ALL THE FIXINS'. (STEAK, CHICKEN, SHRIMP, PORK)