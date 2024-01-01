Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pappardelle in
Andover
/
Andover
/
Pappardelle
Andover restaurants that serve pappardelle
PIZZA
34 Park
34 Park St, Andover
Avg 4.1
(809 reviews)
Pappardelle Bolognese
$30.00
beef, pork sausage, dry wine, cream, parmesan, pomodoro sauce
More about 34 Park
The Autograph American Tavern
89 Main Street, Andover
No reviews yet
Pappardelle Pasta
$26.00
Stout Braised Short Rib, Mushroom Cream Sauce
More about The Autograph American Tavern
