Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Andover

Go
Andover restaurants
Toast

Andover restaurants that serve sashimi

Consumer pic

 

The Autograph American Tavern

89 Main Street, Andover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sashimi Tuna Salad$22.00
Sesame Seared Tuna, Bok Choy, Sprouts, Carrot, Mandarin Orange, Cashew, Orange
Yuzu Vinaigrette
More about The Autograph American Tavern
Consumer pic

 

Karma - Asian Fusion Cuisine

209 North Main Street, Andover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
🔥🐬 Grand Sushi & Sashimi Platter For Two$120.00
Chef’s Choice of assorted Sushi,
Sashimi, Special Rolls
🔥🐬 Tuna Tataki Sashimi Salad$21.00
Seared Tuna Sashimi w. Mustard Dressing.
Served on Avocado & Fresh Lettuce Salad
🐬(GF) Sashimi Plater$53.00
Sixteen pieces of fresh raw fish and bowl of white rice.
More about Karma - Asian Fusion Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Andover

Pepperoni Pizza

Grilled Chicken

Vegetable Soup

Bisque

Ravioli

Chicken Pasta

Clams

Lobsters

Map

More near Andover to explore

North Andover

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Dracut

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Methuen

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Tewksbury

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Middleton

No reviews yet

North Reading

No reviews yet

Reading

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (732 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1185 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (507 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (184 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (409 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston