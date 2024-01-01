Sashimi in Andover
Andover restaurants that serve sashimi
The Autograph American Tavern
89 Main Street, Andover
|Sashimi Tuna Salad
|$22.00
Sesame Seared Tuna, Bok Choy, Sprouts, Carrot, Mandarin Orange, Cashew, Orange
Yuzu Vinaigrette
Karma - Asian Fusion Cuisine
209 North Main Street, Andover
|🔥🐬 Grand Sushi & Sashimi Platter For Two
|$120.00
Chef’s Choice of assorted Sushi,
Sashimi, Special Rolls
|🔥🐬 Tuna Tataki Sashimi Salad
|$21.00
Seared Tuna Sashimi w. Mustard Dressing.
Served on Avocado & Fresh Lettuce Salad
|🐬(GF) Sashimi Plater
|$53.00
Sixteen pieces of fresh raw fish and bowl of white rice.