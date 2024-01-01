Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sundaes in Andover

Andover restaurants
Andover restaurants that serve sundaes

Uptown Gelato and Boba - 89 Main Street

89 Main Street, Andover

Strawberry Cheesecake Sundae$7.95
Cheesecake lovers unite! We have the sundae for you. Beginning with Strawberry Cheesecake Gelato, along with Strawberry Sauce, Strawberries, Graham Cracker Pieces & Whipped Cream.
Reese's Lover Sundae$7.95
A must try for any Reese’s fan. This sundae includes Reese's Peanut Butter Gelato accompanied by Chocolate Sauce, Peanut Butter Sauce, Mini Reese’s Cups & Whipped Cream.
Cookie Monster Sundae$7.95
Our twist on a delicious Cookie Dough Sundae. It begins with Blue Monster Gelato, joined by Chocolate Sauce, Cookie Dough Bites, Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie Bits & Whipped Cream.
NexDine - Andover Companies (203)

95 Old River Road, Andover

BUILD YOUR OWN ICE CREAM SUNDAE!$1.95
12:00 - 1:30
