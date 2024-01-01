Sundaes in Andover
Uptown Gelato and Boba - 89 Main Street
89 Main Street, Andover
|Strawberry Cheesecake Sundae
|$7.95
Cheesecake lovers unite! We have the sundae for you. Beginning with Strawberry Cheesecake Gelato, along with Strawberry Sauce, Strawberries, Graham Cracker Pieces & Whipped Cream.
|Reese's Lover Sundae
|$7.95
A must try for any Reese’s fan. This sundae includes Reese's Peanut Butter Gelato accompanied by Chocolate Sauce, Peanut Butter Sauce, Mini Reese’s Cups & Whipped Cream.
|Cookie Monster Sundae
|$7.95
Our twist on a delicious Cookie Dough Sundae. It begins with Blue Monster Gelato, joined by Chocolate Sauce, Cookie Dough Bites, Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie Bits & Whipped Cream.