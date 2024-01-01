Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Andover

Andover restaurants
Andover restaurants that serve taco salad

Casa Blanca Mexican (10 Main St Andover)

10 MAIN ST 2 FLOOR, Andover

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$16.00
Fresh lettuce with your choice of ground sirloin, shredded chicken, barbacoa or pork chile Verde. Served in a taco shell and topped with cheese, pico de gallo, corn, black beans, guacamole and sour cream
More about Casa Blanca Mexican (10 Main St Andover)
Item pic

 

Cafe Services @ Schneider Electric

800 Federal Street, Andover

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fit Picks™ Un-Pulled Citrus Braised Pork$10.99
Tuscan Kale Slaw, Sweet Potato Oven Fries
Taco Salad$10.99
A variety of seasoned prepared protein’s served with your choice of toppings on shredded greens.
More about Cafe Services @ Schneider Electric

