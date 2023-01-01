Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Andover

Andover restaurants
Andover restaurants that serve tortas

NexDine - Andover Companies (203)

95 Old River Road, Andover

CHICKEN TORTA$4.95
Chicken Cutlet, Black Bean Spread, Avocado, Green Leaf Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese
More about NexDine - Andover Companies (203)
Cafe Services @ Schneider Electric

800 Federal Street, Andover

Birria Torta Sandwich with Spiced Fries$11.49
A variation on a traditional Dish From Jalisco Mexico, this variation is a slow braised Beef in a citrus chili broth. Finely Shredded and served in a toasted sub roll with cotija cheese, fresh cilantro and minced onion. This is served with a jus dipping sauce and Tajin spiced Fries.
More about Cafe Services @ Schneider Electric

