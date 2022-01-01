Andover restaurants you'll love

Andover restaurants
Toast
  • Andover

Andover's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Must-try Andover restaurants

Ham's Kitchen image

 

Ham's Kitchen

16205 Lexington Avenue Northeast, Ham Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ CHICKEN$12.99
Our 14in Garlic Buttered Crust with Sweet & Tangy BBQ Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken, Bacon, Onion!(side of ranch on request)
GARLIC CHEESY FRIES 14"$11.99
Our 14in Garlic Buttered Crust topped with Mozzarella Cheese and Cheddar cheese! Side of marinara.
HAWAIIAN$12.99
Our 14in Garlic Buttered Crust with Marinara Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple!
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

18015 Ulysses St. NE, Ham Lake

Avg 4.1 (220 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Our Famous Cheese Sauce$6.49
A secret family recipe, so secret the family doesn't even know.
Mucho Queso$9.99
Two grilled flour tortillas filled with cheese. Served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
Taquitos Appz$11.99
Six crispy corn tortillas stuffed, then rolled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with sides of guacamole, sour cream and Our Famous Cheese Sauce.
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

13753 Ibis Street NW, Andover

Avg 4.5 (2819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Taco Family Platter$44.99
Feeds 4-6 people. Taco bar includes shredded chipotle chicken, seasoned ground beef, refried beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, your choice of hard or soft shells and our famous cheese sauce.
Our Famous Cheese Sauce$6.49
A secret family recipe, so secret the family doesn't even know.
Mucho Queso$9.99
Two grilled flour tortillas filled with cheese. Served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
Beef 'O' Brady's image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

15190 Bluebird St NW, Andover

Avg 2.5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
Boneless 10 Wings$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
Amarillo Firecracker Burger$2.49
Angus topped with smoked bacon, fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and sweet jalapeño aioli. (1450 Cal)
Margie's Kitchen & Cocktails image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Margie's Kitchen & Cocktails

13735 Round Lake Blvd NW, Suite 105, Andover

Avg 4.8 (638 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
That's So Basic$9.00
But we don’t judge... Whole Milk Mozzarella + Classic Red Sauce
Kid's Cheeseburger$6.00
Cheeseburger + French Fries (No Drink with Takeout Orders)
Jalapeno Jam Burger$15.00
Monterrey Jack + Bacon + Crispy Onions + Housemade Pepper Jelly + Tomatillo Cream
Banner pic

 

White rabbit kitchen

15190 Bluebird Street Northwest, Andover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Tasty Taco

1574 154th. Ave NW, Andover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Andover

Tacos

Fajitas

Cheeseburgers

Taquitos

Burritos

Chimichangas

