Andover restaurants you'll love

Ham's Kitchen
16205 Lexington Avenue Northeast, Ham Lake
|Popular items
|BBQ CHICKEN
|$12.99
Our 14in Garlic Buttered Crust with Sweet & Tangy BBQ Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken, Bacon, Onion!(side of ranch on request)
|GARLIC CHEESY FRIES 14"
|$11.99
Our 14in Garlic Buttered Crust topped with Mozzarella Cheese and Cheddar cheese! Side of marinara.
|HAWAIIAN
|$12.99
Our 14in Garlic Buttered Crust with Marinara Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple!
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
18015 Ulysses St. NE, Ham Lake
|Popular items
|Our Famous Cheese Sauce
|$6.49
A secret family recipe, so secret the family doesn't even know.
|Mucho Queso
|$9.99
Two grilled flour tortillas filled with cheese. Served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
|Taquitos Appz
|$11.99
Six crispy corn tortillas stuffed, then rolled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with sides of guacamole, sour cream and Our Famous Cheese Sauce.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
15190 Bluebird St NW, Andover
|Popular items
|Chicken Fajitas
|$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
|Boneless 10 Wings
|$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
|Amarillo Firecracker Burger
|$2.49
Angus topped with smoked bacon, fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and sweet jalapeño aioli. (1450 Cal)
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Margie's Kitchen & Cocktails
13735 Round Lake Blvd NW, Suite 105, Andover
|Popular items
|That's So Basic
|$9.00
But we don’t judge... Whole Milk Mozzarella + Classic Red Sauce
|Kid's Cheeseburger
|$6.00
Cheeseburger + French Fries (No Drink with Takeout Orders)
|Jalapeno Jam Burger
|$15.00
Monterrey Jack + Bacon + Crispy Onions + Housemade Pepper Jelly + Tomatillo Cream
White rabbit kitchen
15190 Bluebird Street Northwest, Andover
Tasty Taco
1574 154th. Ave NW, Andover