Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Andover
/
Andover
/
Cake
Andover restaurants that serve cake
TASTY TACO
1574 154th. Ave NW, Andover
No reviews yet
Tres leches cake
$8.00
More about TASTY TACO
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Margie's Kitchen and Cocktails
13735 Round Lake Blvd NW, Suite 105, Andover
Avg 4.8
(638 reviews)
Salmon Cakes
$16.00
More about Margie's Kitchen and Cocktails
Browse other tasty dishes in Andover
Santa Fe Salad
Taco Salad
Chilaquiles
Quesadillas
Chicken Tenders
Grilled Chicken
Mac And Cheese
Fajitas
More near Andover to explore
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(400 restaurants)
Saint Paul
Avg 4.3
(175 restaurants)
Osseo
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Hopkins
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Anoka
Avg 4.7
(14 restaurants)
Wayzata
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Minnetonka
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Elk River
No reviews yet
Albertville
Avg 4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(400 restaurants)
Red Wing
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Mankato
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Eau Claire
Avg 4.2
(22 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Albert Lea
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(202 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(604 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(392 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1555 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(226 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(350 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston