Carne asada in Andover
Andover restaurants that serve carne asada
Tasty Taco
1574 154th. Ave NW, Andover
|Carne Asada
|$24.00
Grilled beef skirt well marinated, served with rice and beans, a side of lettuce, pico de Gallo, guacamole and a side of grilled onions
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
18015 Ulysses St. NE, Ham Lake
|Carne Asada
|$17.99
Ten ounce Black Canyon Angus rib eye steak grilled to perfection. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, onion, guacamole, pico de gallo and four flour tortillas.
|Carne Asada Wrap Lunch
|$11.49
Perfectly grilled steak wrapped with salsa verde, shredded cheese and cilantro in a large flour tortilla. Served with sweet potato fries and sour cream.
|Carne Asada Wrap
|$12.99
Perfectly grilled steak wrapped with salsa verde, shredded cheese and cilantro in a large flour tortilla. Served with sweet potato fries and sour cream.
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
13753 Ibis Street NW, Andover
