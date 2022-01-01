Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Andover

Andover restaurants
Andover restaurants that serve carne asada

Tasty Taco

1574 154th. Ave NW, Andover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada$24.00
Grilled beef skirt well marinated, served with rice and beans, a side of lettuce, pico de Gallo, guacamole and a side of grilled onions
More about Tasty Taco
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

18015 Ulysses St. NE, Ham Lake

Avg 4.1 (220 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada$17.99
Ten ounce Black Canyon Angus rib eye steak grilled to perfection. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, onion, guacamole, pico de gallo and four flour tortillas.
Carne Asada Wrap Lunch$11.49
Perfectly grilled steak wrapped with salsa verde, shredded cheese and cilantro in a large flour tortilla. Served with sweet potato fries and sour cream.
Carne Asada Wrap$12.99
Perfectly grilled steak wrapped with salsa verde, shredded cheese and cilantro in a large flour tortilla. Served with sweet potato fries and sour cream.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

13753 Ibis Street NW, Andover

Avg 4.5 (2819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada$17.99
Ten ounce Black Canyon Angus rib eye steak grilled to perfection. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, onion, guacamole, pico de gallo and four flour tortillas.
Carne Asada Wrap Lunch$11.49
Perfectly grilled steak wrapped with salsa verde, shredded cheese and cilantro in a large flour tortilla. Served with sweet potato fries and sour cream.
Carne Asada Wrap$12.99
Perfectly grilled steak wrapped with salsa verde, shredded cheese and cilantro in a large flour tortilla. Served with sweet potato fries and sour cream.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

