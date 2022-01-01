Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Andover

Go
Andover restaurants
Toast

Andover restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Consumer pic

 

Tasty Taco

1574 154th. Ave NW, Andover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken fajitas (GF)$18.00
Chicken strips sautéed with green and red bell peppers, onions, served with a side of lettuce, pico de Gallo, guacamole rice and beans
More about Tasty Taco
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

15190 Bluebird St NW, Andover

Avg 2.5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

Browse other tasty dishes in Andover

Tostadas

Grilled Chicken

Chilaquiles

French Fries

Chips And Salsa

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Chipotle Chicken

Map

More near Andover to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Anoka

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Elk River

No reviews yet

Albertville

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston