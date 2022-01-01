Chicken fajitas in Andover
Andover restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
Tasty Taco
1574 154th. Ave NW, Andover
|Chicken fajitas (GF)
|$18.00
Chicken strips sautéed with green and red bell peppers, onions, served with a side of lettuce, pico de Gallo, guacamole rice and beans
Beef 'O' Brady's
15190 Bluebird St NW, Andover
|Chicken Fajitas
|$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)