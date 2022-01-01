Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Andover

Andover restaurants
Andover restaurants that serve enchiladas

Tasty Taco

1574 154th. Ave NW, Andover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lunch Enchiladas Mexicanas$10.00
Enchiladas de Guatemala (GF)$11.00
Deep fried tortillas (tostadas) topped with vegetables, ground beef, pickled vegetables, sauce, hard boil egg, and parsley
Enchiladas verdes$15.00
More about Tasty Taco
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

18015 Ulysses St. NE, Ham Lake

Avg 4.1 (220 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Enchiladas Verdes$14.99
Three corn tortillas layered between our house made salsa verde, shredded chicken and melted cheese. Topped with queso fresco, pico de gallo and chipotle slaw. Drizzled with a smokey red pepper sauce and sour cream.
Enchilada Platter$44.99
Enchilada Platter includes your choice or 6 shredded chicken or ground beef enchiladas, 6 cheese enchiladas, rice, refried beans, queso dip, chips, salsa, lettuce and pico de gallo.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

13753 Ibis Street NW, Andover

Avg 4.5 (2819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Enchiladas Verdes$14.99
Three corn tortillas layered between our house made salsa verde, shredded chicken and melted cheese. Topped with queso fresco, pico de gallo and chipotle slaw. Drizzled with a smokey red pepper sauce and sour cream.
Enchilada Platter$44.99
Enchilada Platter includes your choice or 6 shredded chicken or ground beef enchiladas, 6 cheese enchiladas, rice, refried beans, queso dip, chips, salsa, lettuce and pico de gallo.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Margie's Kitchen & Cocktails image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Margie's Kitchen & Cocktails

13735 Round Lake Blvd NW, Suite 105, Andover

Avg 4.8 (638 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Fajita Enchiladas$19.00
More about Margie's Kitchen & Cocktails

