Enchiladas in Andover
Andover restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Tasty Taco
Tasty Taco
1574 154th. Ave NW, Andover
|Lunch Enchiladas Mexicanas
|$10.00
|Enchiladas de Guatemala (GF)
|$11.00
Deep fried tortillas (tostadas) topped with vegetables, ground beef, pickled vegetables, sauce, hard boil egg, and parsley
|Enchiladas verdes
|$15.00
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
18015 Ulysses St. NE, Ham Lake
|Enchiladas Verdes
|$14.99
Three corn tortillas layered between our house made salsa verde, shredded chicken and melted cheese. Topped with queso fresco, pico de gallo and chipotle slaw. Drizzled with a smokey red pepper sauce and sour cream.
|Enchilada Platter
|$44.99
Enchilada Platter includes your choice or 6 shredded chicken or ground beef enchiladas, 6 cheese enchiladas, rice, refried beans, queso dip, chips, salsa, lettuce and pico de gallo.
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
13753 Ibis Street NW, Andover
