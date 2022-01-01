Fajitas in Andover

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

18015 Ulysses St. NE, Ham Lake

Avg 4.1 (220 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajitas Mexicana$17.99
Your choice of steak or chicken. Marinated and grilled with onions, bell peppers and Ranchero Sauce. Served sizzling-hot with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and four flour tortillas. Roll your own tacos!
Fajita Burrito$13.99
A large flour tortilla stuffed with fajita-style steak or chicken, bell peppers and onions, covered with Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

13753 Ibis Street NW, Andover

Avg 4.5 (2819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajitas Mexicana$17.99
Your choice of steak or chicken. Marinated and grilled with onions, bell peppers and Ranchero Sauce. Served sizzling-hot with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and four flour tortillas. Roll your own tacos!
Fajita Burrito$13.99
A large flour tortilla stuffed with fajita-style steak or chicken, bell peppers and onions, covered with Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

15190 Bluebird St NW, Andover

Avg 2.5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
