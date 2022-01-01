Fajitas in Andover
Andover restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
18015 Ulysses St. NE, Ham Lake
|Fajitas Mexicana
|$17.99
Your choice of steak or chicken. Marinated and grilled with onions, bell peppers and Ranchero Sauce. Served sizzling-hot with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and four flour tortillas. Roll your own tacos!
|Fajita Burrito
|$13.99
A large flour tortilla stuffed with fajita-style steak or chicken, bell peppers and onions, covered with Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Served with rice and beans.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
13753 Ibis Street NW, Andover
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
15190 Bluebird St NW, Andover
|Chicken Fajitas
|$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)