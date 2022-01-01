Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Andover

Andover restaurants
Andover restaurants that serve grilled chicken

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

18015 Ulysses St. NE, Ham Lake

Avg 4.1 (220 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Yucatan Grilled Chicken$14.49
A grilled eight ounce boneless, skinless chicken breast, smothered with cheese and salsa verde. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and four flour tortillas.
Chipotle Grilled Chicken$13.99
Marinated eight ounce boneless, skinless chicken breast grilled to perfection. Topped with chipotle cream sauce, cheese and pico de gallo. Served with seasonal vegetables and Mexican rice.
Acapulco Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
Fresh salad greens topped with marinated grilled chicken, fresh avocado, shredded cheese and pico de gallo.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

13753 Ibis Street NW, Andover

Avg 4.5 (2819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Wrap$12.99
Grilled marinated chicken wrapped with crisp garden greens, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, salsa verde and shredded cheese. Served with sweet potato fries and sour cream.
Yucatan Grilled Chicken$14.49
A grilled eight ounce boneless, skinless chicken breast, smothered with cheese and salsa verde. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and four flour tortillas.
Chipotle Grilled Chicken$13.99
Marinated eight ounce boneless, skinless chicken breast grilled to perfection. Topped with chipotle cream sauce, cheese and pico de gallo. Served with seasonal vegetables and Mexican rice.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

15190 Bluebird St NW, Andover

Avg 2.5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

