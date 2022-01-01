Grilled chicken in Andover
Andover restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
18015 Ulysses St. NE, Ham Lake
|Yucatan Grilled Chicken
|$14.49
A grilled eight ounce boneless, skinless chicken breast, smothered with cheese and salsa verde. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and four flour tortillas.
|Chipotle Grilled Chicken
|$13.99
Marinated eight ounce boneless, skinless chicken breast grilled to perfection. Topped with chipotle cream sauce, cheese and pico de gallo. Served with seasonal vegetables and Mexican rice.
|Acapulco Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Fresh salad greens topped with marinated grilled chicken, fresh avocado, shredded cheese and pico de gallo.
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
13753 Ibis Street NW, Andover
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$12.99
Grilled marinated chicken wrapped with crisp garden greens, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, salsa verde and shredded cheese. Served with sweet potato fries and sour cream.
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's
15190 Bluebird St NW, Andover
|Grilled Chicken Dinner
|$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
|Lighter Grilled Chicken
|$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)