Nachos in Andover
Andover restaurants that serve nachos
Tasty Taco
1574 154th. Ave NW, Andover
|Tasty Nachos
|$13.00
Chips topped with carnitas or Tinga de pollo, beans, queso, lettuce, pico de Gallo, guacamole and sour cream
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
18015 Ulysses St. NE, Ham Lake
|Fajita Nachos
|$13.99
Crispy tortilla chips topped with your choice of steak or chicken, Our Famous Cheese Sauce, guacamole and sour cream.
|Nacho Compuestos
|$11.99
Crispy tortilla chips topped with beans, beef, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, Our Famous Cheese Sauce, sour cream, olives and guacamole.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
15190 Bluebird St NW, Andover
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)