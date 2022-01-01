Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Andover

Go
Andover restaurants
Toast

Andover restaurants that serve nachos

Consumer pic

 

Tasty Taco

1574 154th. Ave NW, Andover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tasty Nachos$13.00
Chips topped with carnitas or Tinga de pollo, beans, queso, lettuce, pico de Gallo, guacamole and sour cream
More about Tasty Taco
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

18015 Ulysses St. NE, Ham Lake

Avg 4.1 (220 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajita Nachos$13.99
Crispy tortilla chips topped with your choice of steak or chicken, Our Famous Cheese Sauce, guacamole and sour cream.
Nacho Compuestos$11.99
Crispy tortilla chips topped with beans, beef, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, Our Famous Cheese Sauce, sour cream, olives and guacamole.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

13753 Ibis Street NW, Andover

Avg 4.5 (2819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajita Nachos$13.99
Crispy tortilla chips topped with your choice of steak or chicken, Our Famous Cheese Sauce, guacamole and sour cream.
Nacho Compuestos$11.99
Crispy tortilla chips topped with beans, beef, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, Our Famous Cheese Sauce, sour cream, olives and guacamole.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

15190 Bluebird St NW, Andover

Avg 2.5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Margie's Kitchen & Cocktails image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Margie's Kitchen & Cocktails

13735 Round Lake Blvd NW, Suite 105, Andover

Avg 4.8 (638 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Matcha Nachos$13.00
More about Margie's Kitchen & Cocktails

Browse other tasty dishes in Andover

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Fajitas

Chimichangas

Chicken Salad

Taquitos

Flan

French Fries

Enchiladas

Map

More near Andover to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Anoka

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Elk River

No reviews yet

Albertville

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston