Salmon in Andover

Andover restaurants
Andover restaurants that serve salmon

TASTY TACO

1574 154th. Ave NW, Andover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
salmon skilet (GF)$21.00
More about TASTY TACO
Margie's Kitchen & Cocktails image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Margie's Kitchen and Cocktails

13735 Round Lake Blvd NW, Suite 105, Andover

Avg 4.8 (638 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Maple Glazed Salmon$26.00
Curtido Salmon Burger$20.00
More about Margie's Kitchen and Cocktails

