Steak fajitas in Andover
Andover restaurants that serve steak fajitas
More about Tasty Taco
Tasty Taco
1574 154th. Ave NW, Andover
|Steak fajitas (GF)
|$19.00
Steak strips sautéed with green and red bell peppers, onions, served with a side of lettuce, guac, sour cream, pico de Gallo, rice and bens
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
15190 Bluebird St NW, Andover
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)