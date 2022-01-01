Taquitos in Andover

Go
Andover restaurants
Toast

Andover restaurants that serve taquitos

Taquitos Appz image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

18015 Ulysses St. NE, Ham Lake

Avg 4.1 (220 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taquitos Appz$11.99
Six crispy corn tortillas stuffed, then rolled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with sides of guacamole, sour cream and Our Famous Cheese Sauce.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Taquitos Appz image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

13753 Ibis Street NW, Andover

Avg 4.5 (2819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taquitos Appz$11.99
Six crispy corn tortillas stuffed, then rolled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with sides of guacamole, sour cream and Our Famous Cheese Sauce.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Andover

Burritos

Chimichangas

Fajitas

Tacos

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Andover to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (120 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Anoka

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Elk River

No reviews yet

Albertville

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston