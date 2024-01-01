Tortas in Andover
Andover restaurants that serve tortas
More about TASTY TACO
TASTY TACO
1574 154th. Ave NW, Andover
|Torta Cubana
|$16.00
our Cuban style sandwich, breaded steak, chorizo with eggs, salchicha, ham, topped with a mixture of chicken and melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh Mexican cheese, avocado jalpaeños, mayo, and refried beans
|Lunch Torta
|$13.00
|Torta Hawaiiana
|$15.00
thinly sliced breaded steak, ham, marinated pork, pineapple, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh Mexican cheese, avocado, jalapeños, onion, mayo and refried beans.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
13753 Ibis Street NW, Andover
|Chicken Al Pastor Torta
|$14.49
This hearty sandwich is made with a traditional baked telera roll stuffed with grilled chicken al pastor, achiote aioli, grilled pineapple, onions, house pickled cabbage slaw, and chopped cilantro.