Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Andover

Go
Andover restaurants
Toast

Andover restaurants that serve tortas

Item pic

 

TASTY TACO

1574 154th. Ave NW, Andover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Torta Cubana$16.00
our Cuban style sandwich, breaded steak, chorizo with eggs, salchicha, ham, topped with a mixture of chicken and melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh Mexican cheese, avocado jalpaeños, mayo, and refried beans
Lunch Torta$13.00
Torta Hawaiiana$15.00
thinly sliced breaded steak, ham, marinated pork, pineapple, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh Mexican cheese, avocado, jalapeños, onion, mayo and refried beans.
More about TASTY TACO
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

13753 Ibis Street NW, Andover

Avg 4.5 (2819 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Al Pastor Torta$14.49
This hearty sandwich is made with a traditional baked telera roll stuffed with grilled chicken al pastor, achiote aioli, grilled pineapple, onions, house pickled cabbage slaw, and chopped cilantro.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Andover

Chipotle Chicken

Fish Tacos

Chimichangas

Santa Fe Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

Fajita Salad

Carne Asada

Tostadas

Map

More near Andover to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (528 restaurants)

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Anoka

Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Elk River

No reviews yet

Albertville

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (528 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (249 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (728 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (505 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1909 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (321 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (428 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston