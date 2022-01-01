Go
Andre’s Lakeside Dining

Ever changing seasonal cuisine served from our heart at a beautifull lakeside location

112 Tomahawk Trail

Popular Items

Tagliatelle$18.00
Donuts$10.00
Sashimi$22.00
NY Strip$35.00
Warm Tomato$18.00
Mixed Greens$11.00
3 Course Dinner- Wednesday$55.00
3 Course Dinner- Thursday$55.00
5 Course Dinner- Saturday$75.00
Location

Sparta NJ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
