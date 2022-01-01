Andrews restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Andrews restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Andrews

Must-try Andrews restaurants

Food Co. image

 

Food Co.

1312 N Main Street, Andrews

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Strawberry Smoothie Bowl$10.50
Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie Bowl$10.50
Green Smoothie$8.50
More about Food Co.
Restaurant banner

 

Mi Pueblo Restaurant

1450 Hwy 385, Andrews

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#28 8 Piece Quesadilla Plate$12.00
Served with Guacamole
Large Queso$6.00
8 oz
#8 Beef, Chicken or Mix Fajita Plate$13.00
Fajita with Bell Peppers, Onions, 2 Tortillas, Beans, & Queso
More about Mi Pueblo Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Cassidy's Sub Shop

1011 North Main Street, Andrews

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Cassidy's Sub Shop
Restaurant banner

 

Fresh Mex Cocina 2

1023 S US Hwy 385, Andrews

No reviews yet
More about Fresh Mex Cocina 2
