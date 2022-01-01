Andrews restaurants you'll love
Andrews's top cuisines
Must-try Andrews restaurants
More about Food Co.
Food Co.
1312 N Main Street, Andrews
|Popular items
|Strawberry Smoothie Bowl
|$10.50
|Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie Bowl
|$10.50
|Green Smoothie
|$8.50
More about Mi Pueblo Restaurant
Mi Pueblo Restaurant
1450 Hwy 385, Andrews
|Popular items
|#28 8 Piece Quesadilla Plate
|$12.00
Served with Guacamole
|Large Queso
|$6.00
8 oz
|#8 Beef, Chicken or Mix Fajita Plate
|$13.00
Fajita with Bell Peppers, Onions, 2 Tortillas, Beans, & Queso
More about Cassidy's Sub Shop
Cassidy's Sub Shop
1011 North Main Street, Andrews
More about Fresh Mex Cocina 2
Fresh Mex Cocina 2
1023 S US Hwy 385, Andrews