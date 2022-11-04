Go
Andriaccio's Restaurant

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

4837 West Lake Road • $$

Avg 4.2 (873 reviews)

Popular Items

10 Boneless Wings$12.00
Served with bleu cheese sauce, celery & carrots.
Chicken Finger Basket$14.00
Fried chicken fingers with french fries and a side of bleu cheese.
Side Salad$4.00
16in Italian Traditional$15.00
Homemade crust topped with our grandmother's recipe for sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni.
Chicago Style$12.00
Double layer of crust stuffed with mozzarella and pepperoni / Not available Gluten Free
Pizza Logs$12.00
Made fresh in our kitchen daily, and served with our homemade marinara sauce for dipping
75c Wings$0.75
Available all day Wednesday. Does not come with blue cheese, celery and carrots. Must add them in wing section in order to receive them with your order.
Homemade Fried Dough$5.00
Small pieces of our homemade dough, deep fried and covered in sugar and cinnamon.
10in Italian Traditional$10.00
Homemade crust topped with our grandmother's recipe for sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni.
10 Bone-In Wings$15.00
Served with bleu cheese sauce, celery & carrots.
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

4837 West Lake Road

Mayville NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

