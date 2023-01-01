Go
Banner picView gallery

Andria's Place - 5267 Dorchester Rd

Open today 5:00 PM - 2:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

5267 Dorchester Rd

North Charleston, SC 29418

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:59 am

Location

5267 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston SC 29418

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hazel and Hank's Gourmet Market
orange starNo Reviews
5117c Dorchester Rd North Charleston, SC 29418
View restaurantnext
The Jamaican Jerk Hut
orange starNo Reviews
5093 Dorchester Road North Charleston, SC 29418
View restaurantnext
El Callao - 5060 Dorchester Rd Unit 200
orange starNo Reviews
5060 Dorchester Rd Unit 200 North Charleston, SC 29418
View restaurantnext
Kanji North Charleston
orange starNo Reviews
5060 Dorchester Rd North Charleston, SC 29418
View restaurantnext
The Montague Room - 5060 Dorchester Rd Suite 350
orange starNo Reviews
5060 Dorchester Rd Suite 350 North Charleston, SC 29418
View restaurantnext
Poke Cafe - Tanger Outlet
orange starNo Reviews
4959 Centre Pointe Drive, North Charleston, SC 29418
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in North Charleston

Holy City Brewing
orange star4.7 • 2,324
1021 Aragon Ave. North Charleston, SC 29405
View restaurantnext
Tsunami North Charleston
orange star4.4 • 1,184
8530 Dorchester Rd North Charleston, SC 29420
View restaurantnext
The Junction Kitchen & Provisions - 4438 Spruill ave
orange star4.7 • 739
4438 Spruill ave north charleston, SC 29405
View restaurantnext
Southern Roots Smokehouse - Park Circle
orange star4.2 • 599
1083 East Montague Ave North Charleston, SC 29405
View restaurantnext
Beyond Waffles - 4626 Dorchester Road
orange star4.1 • 81
4626 Dorchester Road North Charleston, SC 29405
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near North Charleston

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (170 restaurants)

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.7 (76 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (9 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Andria's Place - 5267 Dorchester Rd

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston