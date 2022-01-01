Go
Andros Taverna

An Esquire Best New Restaurant in America.
Andros Taverna represents a breakthrough for contemporary Greek
cuisine in America, serving
sophisticated healthy Mediterranean food cooked from the soul.
Created from the traditions of the Mediterranean lifestyle, our recipes are passed down through
generations and we focus on gathering and consuming only the best ingredients.

SEAFOOD

2542 N. Milwaukee Ave. • $

Avg 4.5 (1881 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Andros Salad$23.00
Romaine, shaved fennel, celery, tri-color carrots, lipstick peppers, cucumbers, breakfast radishes, Mighty Vine tomatoes, roasted artichokes, pepperoncini peppers. Tossed with chopped parsley and dill. Seasoned with Greek dressing (red wine vinaigrette, Andros seasoning), sliced feta, three whole olives
Greek Fries$10.00
Hand cut, skin on potatoes fried until crisp. Dusted with our Andros Seasoning and served with creamy skordalia. Addition of feta is optional.
Gyro$22.00
Layers of thinly sliced, premium cuts of pork are seasoned with dried herbs (cumin, coriander, cinnamon, parsley, oregano, curry, salt and pepper) and slow cooked over the coals. Served with a warm pita and a delicate salad of cucumber, tomato and onion.
Lemon Potatoes$9.00
Golden potatoes that are sliced like an accordion and slowly cooked with lemon juice, garlic, Iliada olive oil and finished with Mediterranean oregano dried on the branch
SPARTAN MEAL!$24.00
The Andros Spartan Meal: Choice of our Chicken Souvlaki, Beef Keftedes served on our wood fire pita w/ fresh cucumbers & tomatoes or switch it up and try our Family Recipe Eggplant Moussaka! please enhance your meal or our Wild Boar Macaroni! w/ a choice of one of our fresh signature salad or our classic hot soups & warm flavorful sides!
Eat & Be Well!
Whipped Feta$11.00
Barrel aged PDO feta from Thessaloniki , Greece that is whipped with chopped dill & parsley, spicy green peppers, and a little avocado to produce a creamy and airy spread and finished with Iliada olive oil and Aleppo pepper
Togo Mezze Collection!$32.00
Our favorite spread: Taramasalata, Tzatziki & Spicy Whipped Feta served with a crudite of vegetables, PDO feta, kalamata & cretan olives, 2 chicken & 2 pork kalamaki with 2 pitas
Side Pita$6.00
Our house made pita stretched and cooked to order in our wood fired oven till tender & puffy. Finished with a light brushing of iliada olive oil and Andros seasoning
Chicken Souvlaki$19.00
Green Circle chicken, seasoned with onion, garlic, curry, cumin and paprika. Cooked over hot coals. Served with tomatoes, cucumber and red onion, a few fries and spicy yogurt.
Tatziki$10.00
Skotidakas yogurt that is mixed lemon juice, garlic, chopped dill, finished with diced cucumber, dill sprigs ,iliada olive oil & cracked black pepper
Location

2542 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Chicago IL

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
