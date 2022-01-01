Go
Anduzzi's Sports Club

Your premier stadium sports club in the shadows of Lambeau Field and around northeastern Wisconsin!

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

1992 Holmgren Way • $$

Avg 3.9 (1102 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Ranch Wrap$11.99
Grilled chicken breast, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheeses and bacon with ranch dressing rolled in a garden vegetable wrap.
Fresh Lake Perch
Anduzzi’s hand breaded fresh lake perch fried golden brown and served with coleslaw, marble rye bread, tartar sauce and choice of side.
Jameson Whiskey Burger$13.99
An Anduzzi’s fan favorite! Flame-grilled burger topped with cheddar cheese, cinnamon brown sugar bacon, crispy onion tanglers and a Jameson whiskey glaze.
Hand Breaded Cod$14.99
Premium, hand breaded North Atlantic cod fillets served with coleslaw, marble rye bread, tartar sauce and choice of side.
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.99
Two crispy, golden-fried chicken tenders served with ranch dipping sauce and French Fries or fruit cup.
Philly Cheese-steak Sandwich$12.99
Shaved sirloin steak with sauteed red onion, mushrooms, green and red peppers, topped with melted provolone cheese and our Spotted Cow beer cheese. All stuffed into a hoagie bun.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla$11.99
A flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, bacon, ranch and melted cheese blend. Served with sour cream and salsa on request.
Traditional Chicken Wings$11.99
Traditional bone-in wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Wing sauces include, Parmesan Garlic, Teriyaki, Sweet Chili, Honey BBQ, BBQ, Dry Rub, Tangy Carolina Gold, Anduzzi's Fusion, Spicy Garlic, Buffalo and Inferno.
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1992 Holmgren Way

Green Bay WI

Sunday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:30 am
