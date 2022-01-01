Anduzzi's Sports Club
Your premier stadium sports club in the shadows of Lambeau Field and around northeastern Wisconsin!
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
1992 Holmgren Way • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1992 Holmgren Way
Green Bay WI
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
Nearby restaurants
The Bar - Green Bay - Holmgren Way
Come in and enjoy!
Stadium View
We pride ourselves on FANTASTIC SERVICE! Open since 1992!
Centrally located in the heart of the entertainment district, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grille has the closest parking to Lambeau Field for all Packer games as well as any Resch Center, Brown County Arena and Shopko Hall event. While visiting Stadium View, you are just footsteps away from historical attractions including Lambeau Field, Packer Hall of Fame, The Don Hudson Center and the Walk of Legends.
Stadium View is also known for specializing in first class receptions and events of all sizes. Whether you are planning a wedding, corporate meeting, trade show or a holiday party, our event planners will assist you to ensure all your needs are met for a successful event.
If you plan to stay a few days please note Stadium View Sports Bar & Grille is within walking distance of 4 major hotels: The Hilton Garden Inn, Spring Hill Suites, Best Western Midway Motel and the Quality Inn.
Cheesesteak Rebellion
Come on in and enjoy!
Green Bay Distillery
Dine In, take out and Curb side pick up available!