Anejo

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS • TAPAS

668 10th Ave • $$

Avg 4 (1712 reviews)

Popular Items

Traditional Guacamole$13.00
2 Pc Shrimp Taco$16.00
Crispy gulf shrimp, guacamole, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, cotija
Lunch Fish Tacos
Verde Salsa$4.00
Duck Carnitas Enchiladas$23.00
Chocolate mole, corn tortillas, shaved lettuce, onion, cotija cheese
3 Pc Short Rib Taco$22.00
Tomatillo pico de gallo, chipotle crema, cotija cheese
2 Pc Chicken Taco$15.00
Al pastor spices, pineapple, pickled onions, salsa verde
Market Salad$15.00
Mixed greens, avocado leaf oil-lime vinaigrette, pumpkin seeds,pomegranate, roasted tomatoes, red onions, radish, black sesame seeds
Esquites$9.00
Sweet butter poached corn, chipotle mayo, cojita, lime cilantro
Rice & Beans$9.00
Location

668 10th Ave

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants

All'Antico Vinaio

No reviews yet

The legendary Florentine sandwich shop arrives in New York! Enjoy the finest Tuscan ingredients on freshly baked schiacciata bread.

La Macarena

No reviews yet

We are a Latin restaurant in the heart of New York

Boqueria

No reviews yet

We love it when you call us Big Tapas!

Dolly Varden

No reviews yet

Creatively inspired by New York City’s Gilded Age through the “Roaring ‘20s” Jazz Age, Dolly Varden serves creative cocktails and elevated menus in Hell’s Kitchen.
The name Dolly Varden has always been a symbol of feisty endurance. Long before influencers, Dolly Varden was a cultural phenomenon inspiring fashion, theater, song, art & commerce conceptually based on the eponymous coquette concocted by Mr. Charles Dickens decades earlier.
As another enduring symbol, Dolly Varden was also the name of the last passenger train locomotive to run up the West Side of Manhattan just blocks away.

