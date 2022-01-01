Go
Anejo-Northern Liberties

Delicious Mexican food, Margaritas and agave distillates for you to enjoy.

1001 N 2nd St

Popular Items

Short Rib Tacos$16.00
Tomatillo pico de gallo, chipotle crema, cotija cheese, cilantro
Chicken Empanadas$10.00
Empanadas filled with shredded Amish chicken, chili adobo, queso Chihuahua, served with salsa verde for dipping.
Chicken Burrito$12.00
Al pastor marinated chicken, yellow Mexican rice, black beans, jack-cheddar cheese, tomato pico de gallo, crema, and salsa verde wrapped in our handmade flour tortillas.
Pork Carnitas Tacos$15.00
Slow cooked pork shoulder, pickled red onions, salsa verde, red radish, cilantro
Churros$9.00
Traditional Guacamole$12.00
Mexican avocados, minced red onion, jalapeno, cilantro and lime juice
Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Crispy gulf shrimp, guacamole, tomatillo, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, cotija cheese
Crispy Fish Tacos$15.00
Beer battered mahi-mahi, poblano slaw, lime aioli, pickled fresno chilies, cilantro, flour tortilla
Location

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
