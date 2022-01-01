Go
Toast

Angela's Cafe

Authentic home-made mexican cuisine from Puebla, México 🇲🇽
#MICASAESTUCASA 💙

1012 Bennington Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1012 Bennington Street

East Boston MA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Renegade's Pub-

No reviews yet

Renegades is a local pub serving great local craft beers, incredible burgers and sandwiches, snacks and apps, as well as a huge bourbon selection. All in a relaxing approachable atmosphere with great music.

Royal Roast Beef and Seafood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Napoles Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Logan Food Market

No reviews yet

Fast Casual Greek/ Italian Cuisine.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston