Angela's Italian Ristorante
Closed today
No reviews yet
3452 Anderson Hwy
Powhatan, VA 23139
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
3452 Anderson Hwy, Powhatan VA 23139
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Salt and Pepper Shack
Mobile food trailer specializing in great burgers, fries, hot dogs and wings.
1933 Public House
New American cuisine & craft libations in the Village of Powhatan.
Fine Creek Brewing Co.
A small farm brewery set outside of Richmond Virginia. Taproom has a unique, constantly rotating beer list and a chalkboard menu of house made food.
Fine Creek Provisions
A unique, full service wedding venue set in rural Powhatan, Virginia complete with overnight accommodations.