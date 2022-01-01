Go
Angele Restaurant & Bar

In 2002, Bettina Rouas introduced Angèle restaurant to downtown Napa. Angèle brings the simple cuisine and warm hospitality of the french countryside to the Napa Valley. The restaurant offers a unique and inviting interior dining room as well as outdoor waterfront dining. The menu explores the bounty of northern California through the lens of french country cuisine and is complimented by an extensive wine and spirits program

540 Main Street • $$$

Avg 3.9 (2808 reviews)

Popular Items

Roasted Beet Salad*$17.00
arugula, citrus, almonds, radishes, horseradish créme fraïche
Smoked Salmon Tart*$20.00
créme fraïche, dill, capers, red onion, parsley
Macaroni and Cheese$12.00
Macaroni and Cheese*$15.00
Mac & Cheese
Coq Au Vin Blanc$36.00
Braised Chicken, Bacon Lardons, Pearl Onions, Carrots, Button Mushrooms, Marble Potatoes
Angele Hamburger$17.00
French Fries
Nicoise Salad*$22.00
Tuna Confit, Haricot Vert, Niçoise Olives, Radishes, Garden Lettuces, Farm Egg
French Fries$10.00
Garden Lettuce Salad*$15.00
fennel, garden radishes, red wine vinaigrette
Onion Soup$16.00
Cream of fennel, fennel pollen, chives, olive oil

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

540 Main Street

Napa CA

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
