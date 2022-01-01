Go
Toast

Angelic's Kitchen Soul Food Eatery

A Soul-Food Eatery.

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

946 Grady Ave • $$

Avg 3.8 (67 reviews)

Popular Items

Small Side$3.75
Mac & Cheese$3.25
Fries$3.95
8oz Lg Peach Cobbler$5.25
Fish Sandwich 2oz Slaw & 2 Hushpuppies$6.25
Street Corn$3.00
$ Extra Ranch Dip$0.50
Beef Hotdog$2.95
Cocktail
Collard Greens$3.25

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

946 Grady Ave

Charlottesville VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dino's Wood Fired Pizza & Rotisserie Chicken

No reviews yet

WE ARE NOW OPEN FOR PICKUP!

Starr Hill Downtown

No reviews yet

Starr Hill Downtown taproom located inside The Dairy Market

Chimm St

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kardinal Hall

No reviews yet

Modern, Alpine-inspired Beer Hall and Garden with craft beer, cider and wine from around the world on 28 taps, and an additional 35 cans and bottles. Our bar also boasts creative, delicious cocktails and a curated wine list featuring European, natural and local selections . In our kitchen, we focus on sourcing the best local, seasonal, organic, natural ingredients and products. This all is done in an effort to support our local community and offer the freshest, healthiest and best tasting food to our guests. Prost!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston