Angelina’s Coffee and Juice

All-day breakfast, acai bowls, avocado toast, grilled sandwiches, fresh-pressed juices, awesome coffee and more!

3451 NE 1 AVE. 102 B

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CYO Breakfast Sandwich$1.75
Create your own breakfast sandwich
Iced Coffee (16oz)$3.50
Acai Bowl$11.50
Organic acai blended with banana, mango and strawberries, topped with banana, blueberries, strawberries, coconut flakes and nut-free granola
Cafe Mocha (12oz)$4.50
Double espresso shot with cocoa powder and foamed milk, topped with cocoa powder. 12oz
TBA Sandwich
Turkey, applewood bacon, swiss cheese, avocado, tomatoes and dijon mustard on sourdough bread
Drip Coffee
CYO Eggs$10.95
Includes a side of sourdough toast or a fruit cup
Avocado Toast$7.50
Served on our thick-sliced, multi-grain, sourdough bread
Chorizo Mozzarella Crepe
Chorizo, provolone cheese, scrambled eggs, red peppers, onions, tomatoes and oregano
Ginger Shot
Ginger, lemon
Location

3451 NE 1 AVE. 102 B

Miami FL

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
