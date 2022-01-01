Go
Toast
  • /
  • Ubly
  • /
  • Pizza
  • /
  • Angelina’s Eatery & Huco Brew Co.

Angelina’s Eatery & Huco Brew Co.

Come in and enjoy!

2208-2212 Main St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Garlic Calzone Breadsticks$10.00
Cheese Stuffed Garlic Calzone Breadsticks. Served With Marinara.
Lunch Lasagna$10.00
BBQ Chicken
Chicken, Roma Tomatoes, Sweet Onions, Mozzarella, Smothered w/ Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce
14in Large cheese$12.00
Chicken Tenders & Fries$10.00
Cannoli$3.00
Fettuccine Alfredo$13.00
Add Chicken, Stuffed Shrimp, Mushrooms, or Spinach. Served with garlic bread and your choice of a spring mix salad or Caesar salad.
Spring Mix$5.00
12” Small 8 Slice Cheese$10.00
See full menu

Location

2208-2212 Main St.

Ubly MI

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pete's Bar

No reviews yet

The favorite dive bar of Bad Axe and Huron County residents for over 50 years

6544 Main Events

No reviews yet

At our Bullseye café, It's one of the few places where you'll find hot dogs, chili dogs, Fritos pie and pizza packed into one place.

Gilligans

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Petal N Bean Company

No reviews yet

Enjoy a retail concept that is built upon Community, Flowers, Coffee, fresh baked pastries and handcrafted sandwiches on our freshly baked breads. Our location is behind the CASS theater (corner of Leach and Pine St.).

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston