Angeli's Pizzeria

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

413 South High St • $$

Avg 4.7 (1587 reviews)

Popular Items

12" Angeli’s Pick$18.95
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms and red bell peppers.
16" Fresconi$23.95
Garlic herb sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach, marinated artichokes, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, and caramelized onions.
16" Angeli’s Pick$23.95
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms and red bell peppers.
Pepperoni Pizza by the Slice$4.00
10 Wings$13.95
House-marinated and Baked in Stone Oven
Garlic Cheese Bread$8.75
With melted mozzarella and a side of marinara.(Hot serve)
Meatball Pasta$13.95
Your choice of pasta served with our homemade marinara sauce and top with meatball
LRG Classic Caesar Salad$10.75
Romaine lettuce tossed with classic Caesar dressing, topped with croutons and parmesan cheese.
12” Medium Cheese Pizza$12.95
Gluten free and cauliflower crust options are available in just the 10' size
16” Large Cheese Pizza$16.95
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

413 South High St

Baltimore MD

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
