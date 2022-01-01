Go
Angelos Greek Taverna

GYROS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

245 Maywood Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (542 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled chicken$11.95
Ex pita$0.75
Chicken avgolemono$6.95
Gyro$11.95
Chicken souvlaki$11.95
(A) Spinach Pies app$10.95
bite size spinach pie
Grilled chicken platter$20.95
served with fries or rice, grilled vegetables, tzatziki sauce & pita bread and choice of Greek salad or soup
Chicken souvlaki platter$20.95
served with fries or rice, grilled vegetables, tzatziki sauce & pita bread and choice of Greek salad or soup
Greek salad$13.95
Lettuce, tomato, onion, peppers, cucumbers, olives, feta cheese & Greek dressing
Gyro platter$20.95
served with fries or rice, grilled vegetables, tzatziki sauce & pita bread and choice of Greek salad or soup
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

245 Maywood Ave

Maywood NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
