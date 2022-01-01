Go
From the gateway to the west to a stronghold for both the north and the south during the civil war Cumberland Gap is etched in our nations history. Our facility was built in the 1890's and has been, to name just a few, a livery stable, town bank, brothel and many other things over its history...it now stands as Angelo's in the Gap, an Italian cuisine restaurant with recipes over 20 years old, open 7 days a week. Most everything made from scratch to ensure freshness and utmost of quality. Live music Wednesday - Saturday starting at 7:00pm. We are a full service restaurant and tap house (29 currently). Good Food, Good Friends, Good Times.

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS

527 Colwyn Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (680 reviews)

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
TV
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

527 Colwyn Ave

Cumberland Gap TN

Sunday8:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 pm - 12:00 am
