Go
Toast

Angelo's Pizza

Welcome to Angelo's Pizza Enfield Online Ordering Page. We Always Offer Great Family Food at Reasonable Prices! Note: Online ordering prices reflect credit card charges. A 3.98% discount will be applied to cash sales for in store pick-ups only. Thank you

PIZZA • PASTA

240 Brainard Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)

Popular Items

SMALL UTZ Original Potato Chips$2.28
Chicken Tenders$8.06
... served with side of BBQ Dipping sauce
MOZZARELLA STICKS$7.28
8" STEAK PHILLY GRINDER$9.10
Monthly Specia#l2 : Large Cheese Pizza$13.51
Jumbo Wings. Due to the continued increase in our cost, we are forcred to increase our prices for the wings. Temporarily$8.32
LG ALL MOZZ. PIZZA$14.56
16 inch pie, with 12 slices
SM ALL MOZZ. PIZZA$10.66
10 inch pie, with 8 slices
FRENCH FRIES$5.72
Boneless Wings$8.32
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Contactless Payments
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

240 Brainard Rd

Enfield CT

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Knights of Columbus Council 50- Enfield CT

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Saki Restaurant

No reviews yet

Sushi & Ramen House

Smoothville

No reviews yet

Come in and try one of our creatively crafted smoothies or bowls!

D'Angelo

No reviews yet

DA - DEDHAM TEST

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston